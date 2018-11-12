New album from Hastings musicians who follow their own path

Hastings-based duo Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou will release their fifth studio album on Friday November 23 and play a free instore gig to celebrate at Wow and Flutter.

The couple has been championing original music in town since launching their Lantern Society acoustic Club at the Printworks, and they also hold the annual Lantern Society Songwriters Festival on the Stade open space.

The duo will tour record stores across the country to celebrate the release of Fair Lady London on Maiden Voyage Recording Company alongside a headline London show.

Three years on from their last album, following the birth of their son, they have produced yet another beautifully crafted and delicately delivered gem to delight old fans and new.

Trevor and Hannah-Lou have earned a justified reputation for doing things slightly differently over the years. Having toured tin tabernacle churches, village halls, working men’s clubs, and by canal boat - not to mention quitting a buzz band on the brink of success - they chose their own path. Leaving the bright lights of London behind them in favour of a more DIY approach, Fair Lady London reflects both that change in environment and mentality.

Having worked with producer Ethan Johns on Expatriot (2015) Fair Lady London sees them return to the Tascam 246 4-track cassette recorder on which they recorded their 2012 offering La Ferme De Fontenaille in a barn in the Loire - however this time they found a quiet corner of a castle in the rolling valleys of East Sussex.

They have toured extensively and in 2014 supported Tori Amos at venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and The Warsaw Congress Hall. Fair Lady London marks the latest chapter in their journey - catch them at Wow And Flutter in Trinity street on Saturday November 24 from 7pm, free entry. Pre order now at www.tmandhl.com.

