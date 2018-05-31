Music in the Park - a great free event for all the family

Willingdon’s annual Music in the Park event takes place on Sunday (June 3) from noon to 5.30pm.

Visitors will treated to performances from the ever-popular Con Brio, Howlin Blues and the Kingfisher

Scout Band.

There will also be a traditional fairground, bouncy castle, a variety of stalls, beer and cider tent, burger stall and an ice cream van.

An agility course and dog show is another popular attraction for visitors.

Paul Hayes will be the compere for the day and there will be a raffle with lots of great prizes.

All proceeds from the day will be donated to local charities. Admission is free. The fun takes place in Huggetts Lane recreation ground.