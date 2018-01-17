Music greatness from both sides of the Atlantic

Two towering talents will come together at Hailsham Pavilion to celebrate the life of a much-loved musician on Saturday February 3 at 7.30pm.

Event organiser Bob Perry said: “It is fitting that such hugely respected musicians as our own Martin Carthy and Stateside’s Pee Wee Ellis will join an all-star cast to celebrate the life of Dave Swarbrick, or Swarb, as he was affectionately known, at one of his favourite venues, the Hailsham Pavilion.”

Swarb, who died a couple of years ago, was “probably the most influential fiddle player of all time” regularly performing with a diverse range of players including both these artists.

Carthy was born in Hertfordshire in 1941 and for the past 50 years has been one of the most influential figures in music, inspiring a generation of artists, such as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Richard Thompson. With a back-catalogue that boasts trailblazing musical partnerships with Steeleye Span, the Albion Band, and his twice nominated Mercury Prize daughter Eliza, he has received an MBE and a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ellis was also born in 1941, in Florida, but moved to New York City, where he took up playing the saxophone under the eye of the great Sonny Rollins. Widely credited with inventing funk jazz, he became an essential part of James Brown’s band in the 1960/70’s and then in 1979 became musical director and arranger for Van Morrison, a partnership that lasted 25 years. Undoubtedly one of the all-time greats, he has kept himself busy in recent years playing with multi-various artists such as Ali Farka Toure, Ginger Baker and as we know, the late English folk icon, Dave Swarbrick.

Tickets £18 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk