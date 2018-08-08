Music and song tribute at Eastbourne’s Birley Centre

A popular concert of opera favourites and much-loved song will take place in the Birley Centre on Sunday August 19 at 3pm.

The event, A Feast Of Music And Song, will be presented as a tribute to its sponsor, the Richard Lewis Trust. by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, a professional singer and teacher well-known for her work with groups such as Sussex Song Makers and Eastbourne Choral Society.

Richard Lewis (tenor) was a classical singer and star of Glyndebourne as well as major opera houses and concert halls around the world.

Two fine singers, Shirlene Billenness (soprano) and Angela Goodall (mezzo), will perform solos and duets, accompanied by Jennie Beckwith on piano. They will offer songs by Purcell, Quilter, Massenet, Elgar, Rachmaninov, Hamilton Harty and opera solos and duets by Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and Flotow.

Tickets £10 to include refreshments, available from the Tourist Information Office or 01323 507337.

