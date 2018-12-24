Mike and the Mechanics coming to the Congress Theatre in April

Mike and The Mechanics, a band who have sold more than ten million records worldwide, are coming to Eastbourne’s newly renovated Congress Theatre on Friday 5 April as part of their 2019 nationwide Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour.

The band comprises Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford (Guitar) – one of the UK’s most prolific R&B singers, Andrew Roachford (whose previous hits include Cuddly Toy and Family Man) as lead and backing vocals –and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar - lead and backing vocals – who formed and toured with his band Vantramp, with the likes of Rod Stewart and Paulo Nutini. Tim shares vocal duties with Roachford and they both add a new soulful dimension to the band’s already established sound.

Following on from their recent sold-out tour in the US, the Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour will include tracks from their highly acclaimed latest album Let Me Fly. Also included will be their massive 80s hit single The Living Years which became a Number 1 hit in the US. The single then went onto become a global success.

Their other classic hits will include; Silent Running; All I Need Is A Miracle; Word Of Mouth, Another Cup of Coffee, and the unforgettable Over My Shoulder.

The concert takes place at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday 5 April at 7.30pm with tickets priced from £36 - £41. Book best seats now, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk which now gives the option to print-tickets-at-home and choose your seat based on the views which it offers.