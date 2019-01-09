Make 2019 the year you burst out in song with Concentus

The benefits of singing are undisputed but this is a great time of year to think about how it might benefit you and your friends to get involved.

Quite apart from exercising both the vocal chords and the lungs, singing lets the mind focus on something other than daily worries and can bring new friends and social activity opportunities.

If this sounds like something that might be of interest, Eastbourne’s choir Concentus would like to hear from you. Performing two major concerts a year in both Eastbourne and Seaford, Concentus is a four-part harmony choir of mixed ages and abilities. The choir is known for its diverse programmes which can include medleys from popular musicals such as Phantom Of The Opera and Miss Saigon to more traditional and choral works such as The Messiah and Mozart’s Requiem. Concentus prides itself on its social side, which includes a twinning with a German choir whom they host every few years.

Do not worry about which voice range you ight be in as musical director Adrian White will soon have you at your best vocal advantage and within the correct section.

The choir rehearses at the JPK Centre, Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne on Monday nights from 7.30pm. For more details about the choir please call Claire on 07920430162, or Sue on 07789343514 or email info@concentus-sings.com or visit eastbournechoir.com or seafordchoir.com

read more: Snow White is ready for panto adventure in Polegate