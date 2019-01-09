Magicman holds variety show for a heartfelt cause

Fundraising for a charity dear to his heart is the motivation behind magic man Richie Austin’s brilliantly entertaining show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this spring.

The Magic Of Variety will be presented on Saturday March 2 from 7pm. Tickets cost from £8.50 - £35.

This fun show will include Eastbourne favourite Steve Hewlett who made his name on Britain’s Got Talent along with a cast of friends including Arthur Lager.

Also there will be Jennifer Bentley and Tracie Hughes of The Spellbound Show, an act which bursts with magic and variety, the wonderful bubble creativity of Odeeni and talents of the Trapdoor Theatre School, as well as Richie himself who has worked all over the world and brings his mindreading, magic and comedy back to a town he loves.

The Magic Of Variety is in aid of NeuroblastomaUK – a charity funding crucial research into an aggressive childhood cancer.

Richie commented: “The show is going to be something for the whole family: we are all professional experienced acts giving up our time for this incredible charity. Magic illusion comedy dance and Music what more could you ask for?”

Richie’s niece Gemma was died when she was just three years old.

He said: “Since we found out Gemma Had Neuroblastoma in early 2007 I have been raising money for research and for treatment for children with this aggressive cancer - from theatre shows to jumble sales. When I tour the UK I sell my wristbands as merchandise and donate the money for these to Neuroblastoma UK ( the leading charity for Neuroblastoma cancer). I do this in memory of Gemma who had such a short life, It really did shake our whole family when we lost her - she was full of life right up till the last minute, bundles of personality. I feel that raising money in her name is a must just to help out the children and families that are going though the same thing as we all did in 2007. Information about the charity and the Cancer are avalaible at Neuroblastoma.org.uk, I feel honoured to still be raising money for them 10 years on after losing Gemma. I have raised tens of thousands of pounds for Neuroblastoma UK and will continue to do so for as long as I can.”

Richie is originally from near Rye but moved to Eastbourne in the mid 1990s while he studied performing arts at Lewes college. He started volunteering at the DGH’s hospital radio station helping present a show once a week, and also started to DJ in local pubs and clubs. He said: “Eastbourne has always had a special place in my heart and always seems to pull me back. I have to say the Hippodrome is a beautiful theatre and a true home to variety with some of the biggest names in showbiz to perform on that stage, which is one of the reasons I chose the RHT to put on this show. Debbie and Alex (who run the theatre and produced the 2014 summer show) have been fantastic with their support for this show and its always a pleasure to work with them and the team at the Hippodrome.” Tickets from box office, online at royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 802020.

