Looking ahead to classical music treats for Eastbourne audiences

Eastbourne is by no means a large town, yet it has far more than its fair share of musical delights.

The London Philharmonic, far from abandoning us while the Congress Theatre is closed, fill the smaller Devonshire Park Theatre when they present smaller combinations drawn from the wonderful musicians who comprise the orchestra. On Sunday March 4 at 3pm, they perform Borodin String Quartet No. 2 and Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major.

At the Underground Theatre we enjoy a series of impressive classical concerts (quartets, piano recitals, etc) and numerous choral societies take over All Saints Church for such masterpieces as the St Matthew and St John Passions.

In March Eastbourne Choral Society will deliver Vaughan Williams’s Sea Symphony at St Saviour’s. The Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra not only performs at St Saviour’s Church, but organises a competition for young soloists which has discovered many outstanding performers. Who will ever forget 14 year old violinist Coco Tomita giving one of the finest renderings of the Tchaikovsky Concerto I have ever heard?

All this, and now one of the world’s most distinguished organists has embarked on six Lenten Recitals. Robert Munns will cover themes such as Composers in Holy Orders, Nineteenth Century Female Composers, and Music for Holy Week by British Composers. Glancing down the details of this mammoth undertaking, I see many names that are unfamiliar to me, and a number that I love, such as Orlando Gibbons, Vivaldi, Clara Schumann, Hubert Parry and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

In London they’d be queuing up the street for tickets, but on this local occasion you will almost certainly find a seat, and in Christ Church, Seaside, not only are the seats extremely comfortable, but the organ itself is of great historical significance. Write the following dates in your diaries now, and turn up on as many of the days in question as you can manage: at Christ Church, all at 12.10pm: Feb 28, March 7, March 14 March 21, and at St Saviour’s in South Street, March 28 at 1pm.. You certainly won’t be disappointed! By Robin Gregory.