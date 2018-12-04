Local music label has a real chance to shine and inspire new generation

Grime pioneer and veteran Dpower Diesle is “extremely proud” to be achieving success for Eastbourne talent and spreading word about the town he loves living in.

Dpower is currently celebrating signing a major deal with Universal and Caroline Records and the first release following that important step forward is with Eastbourne artist Stogey on Friday December 7.

Dpower, a producer and rapper, thinks signing with this leading record label is his greatest achievement so far in a career which has seen him work with Skepta, Wiley, Boy Better Know and Lethal.B.

He first moved to Eastbourne in 2007 and in 2016 started a record label called EB Records, based in Old Town, signing two artists from Eastbourne and a few from elsewhere. In early 2017 they moved to London because of work committments and constant demand for radio interviews and live performances but are now back in town.

He said: “I don’t think that anything like this has been done before by anyone representing and living in Eastbourne. We would love the town to know what we have done and what we are about to do, as I think this will be extremely inspiring to the youth and next generations growing up. Even though I’m originally from London, I love Eastbourne and I’m extremely proud to be doing great things and spreading the awareness of the town.”

Stogey’s new song is called King Arthur: his last one was achieved almost half a million streams.

Dpower added: “We’re hoping and aiming to be one of the biggest independent Urban music record labels in the UK, and no one has had a deal like this for over 15 years. Eastbourne is growing in popularity in all areas and we just want people to know that there is extremely talented people here. We want to help bring more tourist trade to Eastbourne from a younger generation. Some of us are originally from Eastbourne, but some of us are not, but we all love and represent it the same. Next year we’re aiming for some chart success and just to provide great music for the clubs, radio and most importantly our supporters. Also we would like to provide a platform for up-and-coming artist from Eastbourne from all genres of music to get heard by the world.” www.ebrecords.co.uk.