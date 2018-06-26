Light and reflection in this summer concert from ECS

Eastbourne Choral Society will give its summer concert at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday July 7 at 7.30pm.

Under its Musical Director John Hancorn, the choir will perform Howard Goodall’s evocative Eternal Light and John Rutter’s beautiful Requiem, with two professional soloists.

Daisy Walford (soprano) has performed major works including Handel’s Messiah and both Bach’s St Matthew Passion and St John Passion, and she has performed with leading UK ensembles. Andrew Robinson (baritone) sings regularly in the Sussex area. He has performed as a soloist for ensembles including Opera Alumnus, and the Brighton Early Music Festival, where he also directs the Community Choir and is developing a programme of 500-year-old music from the Priory at Lewes.

Tickets £12 available from the Tourist Information Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door. Visit Eastbourne Choral Society’s website for more details.