Let The Music Play in Barry White show in Eastbourne

The Barry White revue show Let The Music Play is landing at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday November 9.

This presentation showcasing the vocal talents of William Hicks celebrates the music of the three-time Grammy Award winner whose smoochy soul, funk and disco anthems became part of music legend.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, with worldwide record sales exceeding 100 million, White amassed 20 gold and 10 platinum singles during the 1970s and 1980s.

Show promoter David Halford of Artistes International Management hopes that Let The Music Play takes theatregoers on a musical journey bringing them close to the man and his music.

“Hailing from Atlanta Georgia, William Hicks has a mesmerising stage presence,” says David. “Seemingly effortlessly, he recreates Barry’s distinctive style and silky-smooth bass-baritone vocals as all the greatest hits are brought to life with stunning accuracy.”

Barry’s glittering career saw him take classic soul songs such as You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe, and Just The Way You Are to the top of the charts.

William is joined on stage by orchestra Soul Unlimited and support act, Motown trio the Supreme Dreamgirls.

Show begins 7.30pm. Tickets £22-24 are available from box office on 01323 802020 or online at www.royalhippodrome.com.

