Let Hans and Brooks rock you with Steady Rollin’ Blues

The Steady Rollin’ Blues Tour is soon to roll into The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday May 12 from 7pm.

It comes courtesy of Holland’s Hans Theessink and Brooks Williams from Statesboro, Georgia, who bring the music of such legends as Robert Johnson, Chuck Berry, Bessie Smith, and Leadbelly.

Like others of his generation, in the 1960s a love of the blues took hold of Hans Theessink, and country blues with its earthy and heartfelt sound played a major role in his development.

Described by Bo Diddley as “one helluva guitar player,” this amiable Dutchman is undoubtedly one of Europe’s finest acoustic players and with a musical career that spans almost 50 years, is one of the top blues stars worldwide.

Brooks Williams, whose slide guitar playing is remarkable, with echoes of Mississippi Fred McDowell, Bonnie Raitt and J.J. Cale, is ranked in the top 100 acoustic guitarists ever.

He walks the line between blues and Americana, with a bit of jazz and rockabilly thrown in; he brings together electric, acoustic and slide guitar in a way that is blues to its core, but also a little deeper.

This is the first concert of the International Summer Season of Music at the Old Chapel and it will be preceded at 7pm by a wine reception and a chance to see work by abstract painter Gina Southgate, who for the past 30 years has been making live paintings at music concerts. Tickets £17.50 from 01323 841414