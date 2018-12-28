Jazz singer Sarah-Jane Morris pays tribute to a musical genius

Sarah-Jane Morris, one of Britain’s most influential jazz and R&B singers, performs at Lewes Con Club on Friday, January 11 (7.30pm)

Sweet Little Mystery – A Tribute to John Martyn features the vocalist with Tony Remy (guitar), Tim Cansfield (guitar), Martyn Barker (drums) and Henry Thomas (bass).

A spokesperson said: “John Martyn was a sublime genius, and an innovative musical talent who sadly died at 60.

“The oft used cliché of ‘The difficult Artiste’ fitted John like a well-worn overcoat. Trouble was his middle name.

“His career arc has been aptly described as a series of ‘slow motion car crashes played out against real artistic achievement’.

“In spite of these self-destructive urges, John Martyn produced a canon of music that is both breathtakingly bold and achingly tender in its complex, atmospheric beauty.

“John’s music influenced a generation of his peers, friends and fans alike. His contribution continues to resonate many years after his passing.

“He has picked up endless acclaim worldwide from those fortunate enough to be seduced by his unique voice and instrumental mastery; and his music will live forever in the annals of popular music history.”

Tickets for the show cost £20 (plus booking fee) at www.wegottickets.com/event/452361.

