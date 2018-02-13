Jazz funk grooves with The Drawtones in Eastbourne

The Drawtones with special guests will be heading to The Birley Centre in Eastbourne for a live jazz funk performance this Spring.

They will play on Friday April 6 from 7.30pm.

Rod Pooley, who is leader and Hammond organist of The Drawtones, will be joined as ever by Andy Williams on guitar, Simon Brewin on bass, Jessica Dann on drums. With them will be top musicians from the Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra who are Derek Nash on saxophone and Jonathan Scott who plays trumpet and Flugel.

The music will be the finest Hammond jazz and funk groove featuring original compositions from The Drawtones debut Down The Line album which was released towards the end of last year. They will also include much loved tracks from artists including Jimmy Smith, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Lou Donaldson, Oscar Peterson and many more. Tickets cost £18 with concessions at £15, call box office on 01424 210402.