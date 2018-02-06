It’s Yesterday Once More in the Karen Carpenter Story

The Carpenters’ music was for many of us a soundtrack of the past - hauntingly beautiful songs like Close to You and We’ve Only Just Begun made Richard Carpenter and his crystal-voiced sister Karen international superstars in the 1970s.

Kent-based soprano Rebecca Robinson and pianist Mark Heller are touring with an emotional production charting the rise to fame of the talented duo. Yesterday Once More – The Karen Carpenter Story is a moving show that pays tribute through song, story and video footage. Intimate piano and vocal arrangements showcase the Carpenters’ music in all its beauty. The production is a celebration of Karen’s life but also reveals the unhappiness that lay behind the glamour and success.

Yesterday Once More is at The Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Saturday February 17 at 8pm. Tickets are £15 and are available online at undergroundtheatre.co.uk, or by calling 0843 289 1980.