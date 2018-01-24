It’s so easy to fall in love with Buddy Holly’s music

In the late 1950s one man changed the face of music forever and revolutionised the meaning of rock ‘n’ roll - he was Buddy Holly.

Now a show celebrating this musical icon comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday February 23 from 7.30pm. Clutching a Fender Stratocaster, sporting a pair of heavy-rimmed glasses, and sounding exactly like Buddy in his heydayin the production A Legend Reborn.

All tickets cost £20.50 and are available from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrometheatre.com.

This all new production celebrates an artist who took the limelight as soon as That’ll Be The Day hit the radio. Though his career was short, this one-man powerhouse gave the world a stack of hits that will never be forgotten. Join Buddy Holly - A Legend Reborn to relive a golden era in music with hits such as Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, It’s So Easy, Rave On and more.