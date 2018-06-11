It’s personal! Peter Andre will be in town to talk and answer questions

There’s already been plenty of interest in this on social media - the chance to join Peter Andre at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

The event takes place on Friday June 22 at 7.30pm and will see Peter in town for an evening of unscripted interview discussion, which will see him answering questions from the audience and anything else that might take his fancy.

Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star prominently known for his successful music and television career. He hit a peak in his music career during the 1990s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He’s had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way. Peter is currently performing gigs across Europe, he is also touring Australia and New Zealand again at the end of this year.

Several years ago, Peter made the decision to bring his reality show Peter Andre: My Life to a close after a highly successful tenth series. Peter’s reality show focussed around family life and established him as one of the most doting celebrity fathers in the UK.

Peter was a firm favourite on our television screens appearing in such shows as Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover, Give A Pet A Home and Tonight At The Palladium.

Alongside his television work he has never lost his love for music and performing and continues to perform to sell-out crowds of his ardent fans.

This year has seen Peter appear on BBC primetime show All Round To Mrs Brown’s Boys, shoot a TV commercial for Oykos in South Africa, appear on Saturday Night Takeaway and appear in a series of strands for This Morning and Loose Women. Recently, Peter has also been working on a new children’s book publishing deal and his name is never far away from the headlines.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes a meet-and-greet before the show (5-7pm), complimentary drink and one-to-one photo and signing opportunity, Other tickets cost £29-£42 and are available from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com,