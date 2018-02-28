Irresistible feelgood musical will spread joy this Easter

Following on from its premiere in London and successful run at the Theatre Royal in Windsor, the UK tour of 1950s feelgood musical Life Could Be A Dream is now coming to Eastbourne.

Join Denny and The Dreamers as they sing and dance their way through those gorgeous doo-wop hits on March 31 at 8pm at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne.

The show tells the tale of a fledgling singing group preparing to enter a radio contest to realise their dreams of making it to the big time. Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome Skip to send the whole situation spinning.

Packed with classic songs from an unforgettable era including Fools Fall In Love, Tears On My Pillow, Runaround Sue, Earth Angel, Stay and Unchained Melody, Life Could Be A Dream will leave audiences laughing, singing and savouring the decade of sock hops, soda pops and Drive-In movies. With a record-breaking run in Los Angeles, the show received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, the LA Weekly Theatre Award, and the Backstage Garland Award for Outstanding Musical.

Members of the cast and band include Dinah O’Brien (Spirit of the Dance) and Ben Beard (Wonderful in the West End and UK tour). Tickets are £16 - £18, available from box office by calling 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com