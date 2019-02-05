How you can help Eastbourne Mencap put on its best show yet this autumn

Eastbourne Mencap is set to present new musical Beyond The Disco at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in October this year - and it’s hoped this will be its biggest and best show yet.

Eastbourne Mencap Day Service, known as The Hive, is situated in Pevensey Road and will be running workshops to create this unique piece of musical theatre.

The Hive currently provides workshops for adults with learning disabilities, ranging from Healthy Eating to Photography. They will extend their Showbox Drama Workshops, run by Julie Lofthouse, to include script writing and costume and design. Last year Showbox performed The Super Sing-Along Musical Extravaganza, thanks to an inclusive collaboration between Showbox and Trapdoor Theatre School.

Rosie Pike, one of the lead performers in the show, attends the weekly drama workshops and said: “Just because I have a learning disability doesn’t mean I shouldn’t have the same opportunities as anyone else and it’s important that we are seen and heard.”

The show received funding from The Devonshire West and community support from Jacqui Stuart of Cotton Candy, who created costumes It was also documented by filmmakers Lemfilms.

The show gained wider support on Twitter from Atomic Kitten Singer Natasha Hamilton who tweeted: “Hoping to see this show nationwide,” and C4 Ackley Bridge actor Sam Retford, who plays Cory Wilson, said: “Beautiful.”

Beyond The Disco is set to be most ambitious show that Showbox has created to date, and needs much support as possible; a Go Fund Me Page has been set up so that anyone can donate to the project or assist by volunteering at the drama workshop.

The Hive has a wide range of workshops; for info email Laura.Lee@eastbournemencap.org.uk.

to donate: Visit Go Fund Me page here

