High energy fun in Little Mix tribute show coming to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Easter fun for families comes with Black Magic - The Little Mix Show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday April 14 from 7pm.

This exciting high-energy pop concert theatre show is based on the biggest hits from the award-winning girl band. The Little Mix Show features all the hits such as Black Magic, Power, Shoutout To My Ex, and Woman Like Me. Producer Matt Brinkler said: “We’ve loved creating The Little Mix Show...Families are looking for higher quality productions that are as good as the real thing, but at a family friendly price. We’re proud to say that is exactly what we have achieved with this show.”

The show also includes arrangements unique to Black Magic from artists including Justin Bieber, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

There is plenty of added extras including dance competitions, free giveaways and a meet & greet with the girls after the show. Tickets £12-£15 on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

