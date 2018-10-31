HATS full of Madness in fun musical Our House coming to Herstmonceux

Our House, in the middle of our street...if you love Madness, then don’t miss Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society’s feelgood presentation of popular musical Our House.

This is “a very lively show full of Madness music” such as Driving In My Car and Welcome To The House Of Fun, and the hit It Must Be Love.

HATS in Our House SUS-180910-150926001

The story centres on young man Joe Casey and his path through life. On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe makes a decision that will change everything. Trying to impress the girl of his dreams, Joe breaks into a building development overlooking his home on Casey Street. But things take a turn for the worse as the police turn up. Our House explores themes of love, family values, growing up, and responsibility. The show is at at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 6-10 and tickets are available at hats-uk.org, Stevens and Carter, Hailsham 01323 840444 and The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

