Hailsham Choral Society in concert

The performance of Bach’s St John Passion on Saturday March 17 at 7.30 pm in All Saints Church, Grange Road, will be a big occasion for Hailsham Choral Society.

The date itself is significant since the day after is Passion Sunday, just a week before Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Easter story.

This major work requires commitment to extra rehearsal done by choir members in their own time, in addition to the weekly one with inspirational conductor Jozik Kotz. Although on some occasions their concerts are accompanied by an orchestra, this time a professional baroque group playing period instruments will be in attendance, plus six professional soloists.

Hailsham Choral society is hoping a large audience will come to hear this wonderful work. For those who attended a recent performance in the same church of Bach’s St Matthew Passion, this shorter and more dramatic work will prove an interesting contrast.

Her Worshipful the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn will attend.

Full details on the choir website: www.hailshamchoral.org