Greatest Queen hits from top tribute act

Renowned tribute band The Bohemians is touring with its amazing performance of Queen’s finest compositions and brings the show to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday Febrary 25 from 7.30pm.

Their audience will be gripped right from the start as the Bohemians burst onto the stage with One Vision and A Kind of Magic and run though the classics from Killer Queen and Don’t Stop Me Now through the stadium anthems to the haunting latter songs The Show Must Go On and Days Of Our Lives.

Tickets cost £19 and are available from the Box office on 01323 80 20 20 or online www.royalhippodrome.com