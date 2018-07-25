Good times for all the family at Chiddfest this weekend

Local festival Chiddfest Chapter is back for its fifth year and looks “bigger and better than ever.”

The event will be held in Nash Street, Chiddingly, and runs from Friday July 27 until Sunday July 29.

It is open from noon until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and until 5pm on Sunday.

Chiddfest Chapter will feature national and international artist as well as local musicians, giving them an opportunity to play a festival that supports and gives them much needed exposure and experience. Each year Chiddfest are delighted to donate to St Wilfred’s Hospice.

This year the line-up is looking impressive with over 25 bands playing over the first two days including Toploader (who release their new album this April) Natty, The Dualers, The Blockheads, The Animals and Friends. Local up and coming bands include The White Room, Wild Horses, Suzi Island and winners of last year battle of the bands Knocksville. These are just some of the acts already confirmed.

Chiddfest has two stages hosting a wide range of music. The line-up can be found on the website www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk.

To make sure the festival has something for everyone and a weekend to remember there are two stages hosting must see artists, a fun fair, food traders, and stalls, facepainting, plenty of loos, and children’s entertainment circus area.

Full details of ticket prices and options can be found www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk.