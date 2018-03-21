Gigspanner Big Band takes the stage for Hailsham gig

Folk fans will flock to the Hailsham Pavilion for a live performance by The Gigspanner Big Band on Friday April 6 at 8.30pm.

As a trio, Gigspanner, formed by Steeleye Span’s legendary fiddle player Peter Knight, backed up by ace guitarist Roger Flack and the superb percussionist Sacha Trochet, has built a huge reputation for dismantling traditional music and song and reassembling it into music of intelligently crafted brilliance.

Peter, Roger and Sacha will be joined by Phil Henry and Hannah Martin, previous BBC Folk Award winners, and nominated again this year.

Phil plays slide guitar, dobro, harmonica, beatbox harmonica and chatturangui, a Hindustani slide guitar and has studied the Delta blues bottleneck for many years, while Hannah is one of our finest young fiddle and banjo players, as well a gifted vocalist and songwriter.

Tickets £20 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.