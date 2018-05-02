Get ready to be wowed by the vocal skill of The Opera Boys

Leading singers from London’s West End come together in the vocal harmony powerhouse that is The Opera Boys to create a stunning performance ranging from opera to pop, with everything in between.

For the last five years The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

Making opera accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality to deliver a wonderfully entertaining show not to be missed - catch them at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday May 11 at 8pm.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. Between them, they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John, and in 2015 one of the boys appeared as part of the Belgian entry for The Eurovision Song Contest, coming in a respectable fourth.

All tickets 19.50 from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.