Get involved with choral society’s upcoming events

Eastbourne Choral Society gave an acclaimed performance of Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony as the highlight of its spring concert, which was thoroughly enjoyed by participants and audience alike.

Rehearsals will begin on Tuesday April 17 for the choir’s summer concert which will feature Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light and John Rutter’s Requiem, to be performed at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday July 7. The choir is also looking forward to an all-day workshop led by Howard Goodall, which will be held on Saturday September 29, and to which non-members are invited.

Eastbourne Choral Society meets every Tuesday evening during term-time at All Saints’ Church hall, Grange Road, from 7.30 – 9.30pm, and is always happy to welcome new members. The choir is committed to providing a high standard of music, with rehearsals which are enjoyable as well as productive: indeed, choral singing is now widely acknowledged to be of significant benefit to physical, mental and emotional well-being. With this in mind, the choir prides itself on the warmth of its welcome, and on its variety of musical and social events throughout the year.

Under its musical director, John Hancorn, the choir’s repertoire includes a wide variety of choral music of a secular, as well as a sacred, character. Further details of forthcoming events are on eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.