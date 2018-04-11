George Harrison’s classic music in live performance

For many of us, George Harrison was not only the quiet Beatle and also the favourite one.

Fans of his wonderful enduring music should not miss a live performance by the All Things Must Pass Orchestra at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on June 6 from 8pm.

This amazing ten piece band is dedicated to Harrison’s work. He wrote some of the Beatles’ most beautiful songs such as Something, Here Comes The Sun, and While My Guitar Gently Weeps, but then he continued to write great music during his solo career including My Sweet Lord, and All Those Years Ago, on 12 studio albums.

Band leader Alex Eberhard has picked some of the ﬁnest musicians around Brighton to form this incredible ensemble and do justice to the music, delivering the songs with freshness and energy as well as skill. Tickets cost £13 available at the Under Ground Theatre or at the Tourist Information Centre.