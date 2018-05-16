Funky good times with The Drawtones in upcoming gig

Enjoy a mellow late afternoon in the grounds of Herstmonceux Castle ahead of an evening gig by jazz funk band The Drawtones.

Many music fans will have enjoyed the East Sussex Hammond organ groove outfit which frequently plays locally with the likes of Jools Holland saxophonist Derek Nash.

Although the show is well established, the band’s leader Rod Pooley wants to add a new contemporary aspect to the band’s repertoire to open up a far broader appeal. The line up has also increased with the addition of young London signed vocalist Poppy Rawles.

The Drawtones new line-up will have its first performance at Herstmonceux Castle on Sunday June 10 at 7.30pm. You are welcome to bring your own picnics from 3.30pm and enjoy the stunning grounds and gardens. Doors to the ballroom will open at 7pm. Tickets for adults £15, concessions £12, available at www.wegottickets.com.