Fundraiser for Eastbourne charity showcases operatic talent of Anthony Flaum

Opera tenor Anthony Flaum will take part in a Chaseley Trust fundraising musical variety evening at the Birley Centre on Friday April 16 from 7.30pm.

He will be supported by Eastbourne College’s senior music scholars and the Chaseley Choir.

The Chaseley Trust is one of the oldest charities in Eastbourne with a 74 year record of providing care for adults with complex disabilities and specializes in longterm nursing, respite and day care enabling residents to achieve their maximum potential.

Anthony is working in London for English National Opera in The Merry Widow. He is due to sing the role of Pluto in Opera Della Luna’s production of Orpheus In The Underworld at Buxton Festival in the summer. He will also be active on the concert platform singing his first Schubert Mass, Bernstein Mass and Verdi Requiem. Tickets £9 from www.wegottickets.com, The Birley Centre on 01323 452255 or The Chaseley Trust 01323 744200.

