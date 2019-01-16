From the Valleys to Vegas and The Voice - Tom Jones

From pop idol to national treasure, Tom Jones has always been a crowdpleaser with his big voice and even bigger personality.

Celebrate the music and signature moves at the Royal Hippdodrome Theatre with Tom Jones & The Shades Of The 60s on Tuesday March 12 at 7.30pm.

The show brings Jones’ story of an unprecedented rise through the charts to the UK stage. Rediscover his music from the early hits to his career rebirth in the early 2000s and the legendary status he has today. This show promises an exciting journey highlighting the voice and the star, starring the age-defying voice of Daniel Chettoe, best known for his outstanding vocal performances on Britain’s Got Talent.

Daniel leads an exceptionally talented cast including the iconic trio, The Shades Of The 60s, who come together to bring highlights of Tom’s many contemporaries. Tickets £21-£23 are available from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

read more: Crowdfunding success for first ever production in Eastbourne