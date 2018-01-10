Free music making and lyric workshops

AudioActive’s Sessions are free music production and lyric writing workshops for young people run by professional artists specialising in tech and urban art forms.

These are now taking place on Wednesday evenings from 6.30-8:30pm at DC3 workshops space at Devonshire Collective at 1-5 Seaside, Eastbourne, but the sessions will be actually be taking place at DC1 down the road during January.

The sessions are suitable for both beginners and experienced young musicians that want to experiment and collaborate. For more information contact info@audioactive.org.uk or sign up for a free place at http://audioactive.org.uk/sessions.