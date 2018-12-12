Four Sussex composers in innovative charity concert

A powerful musical performance comes to the Birley Centre when the stunning Modulus String Quartet joins forces with the New Network Singers to perform original work composed in response to the migrant crisis.

Without Borders features world premieres by Eastbourne-based composers Melody Woodham, Clive Whitburn and Tim Laverack alongside music by Bafta award winning composer and Classic FM presenter, Jessica Curry.

The concept behind Without Borders is to focus on the human cost of the migrant crisis whilst doing something to help. All profits from the concert will be directed to charity Migrant Help, which offers support for vulnerable migrants and victims of human trafficking and modern slavery. The concert, organised by Composers Network, is on Saturday February 23 at 7.30 pm. Tickets: £12, under 18s: £8 in advance from

www.melodywoodham.com and on the door.

