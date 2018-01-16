Folk stories and local legend inspires Chalk Horse Music

Inspired by the landscape and legend of Sussex and woven with field recordings from bonfire parades, sea shanties and woodlands, I See Fairises is the first release from Chalk Horse Music.

This uniquely creative piece of locally inspired music will be launched at an in-store at The Vinyl Frontier in Grove Road, Eastbourne, on Saturday January 27 from 6-7pm, giving the public a wonderful opportunity to hear it performed live.

Songwriter Liz Pearson said: “Chalk Horse Music combines my enjoyment of the Sussex countryside and its traditions. The process has been hugely enjoyable and is continuing to deepen my love of the Sussex countryside and its secrets.”

Other songs she performs include Tell Me Who, inspired by Beachy Head, and Liz recommends listening to it on the open top bus travelling from Eastbourne pier to Birling Gap, as well as Unquiet Grave, a folk ballad, and Nan Tuck, a 16th century Buxted witch legend.