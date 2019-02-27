Folk star Steve Knightly will tell stories of life on the road in Hailsham gig

As a long-serving troubadour of the folk and acoustic music scene, and a master songwriter and storyteller, Steve Knightley has spent much of his life on the road, collecting songs, stories, anecdotes and observations with the odd disaster along the way.

On Friday March 8 he brings that experience and passion to the Hailsham Pavilion from 7.30pm.

This is a stripped-back show infused with wit, warmth and alchemy, beautifully illustrated by trenchant songs of history, love and conscience from the front man of the multi-award winning group, Show of Hands, who have sell-out Royal Albert Hall shows under their belts. Steve and partner Phil Beer started Show Of Hands in 1992 and this has become the UK’s most popular folk-roots duo.

For anyone who has ever wondered what it is like to be a touring musician, this is the show which gives rare insight into life on the road.

Tickets cost £19.50 from 01323 841414 or www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

