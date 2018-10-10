Fireworks as tribute acts go out in celebration

Over 58,000 people have attended shows at Eastbourne Bandstand since the opening night of the season back in April.

It all comes to a close this weekend with two top tribute performances. Bon Giovi bring the arena rock sounds of New Jersey’s finest to Eastbourne on Friday October 12 with all the great Bon Jovi hits such as It’s My Life, and Wanted Dead Or Alive.

On Saturday October 13 enjoy a toe-tapping musical journey through the career of one Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The Ragdolls will recreate the iconic sound of the Jersey Boys ending with a fabulous firework finale certain to bring the house down. 8pm start.

