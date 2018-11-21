Fiddling fireworks and sheer joy from Urban Folk Quartet in Hailsham gig

Expect fireworks from the Urban Folk Quartet in an amazing performance at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday December 1 from 7.30pm.

Alongside Tom Chapman, cajon and ace banjo player Dan Walsh, the award winning Urban Folk Quartet features twin fiddle players Paloma Trigas and Joe Broughton.

The first of those phenomenal fiddlers is the Galician Paloma Trigás, who has shared the stage with the likes of The Chieftains, Sharon Shannon, Altan, and Spain’s biggest folk star, Carlos Nuñez.

The second is Joe Broughton, a long established member of the Albion Band, Bellowhead and the mighty Feast of Fiddles ensemble.

Dan Walsh, an important part of Seth Lakeman’s band and regular guest with the Levellers is one of the finest banjo players in the country as well as a gifted singer and guitarist, while Tom Chapman is widely considered to be the most accomplished and innovative cajon player in the UK.

Dan and Tom’s explosive sounds surround the fiddle-led music that draws heavily from Celtic dance forms and traditional song; but from there on in it is unlike any folk band you’ll have ever heard.

The band was launched in 2009 and has released three studio albums and three live albums.

Expect high energy funk grooves, middle-eastern melodies, afro-beat and north Indian rhythms.

Tickets cost £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

