Festive fun for families from The Rattonians

The Rattonians will be delivering their Christmas Spectacular at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from Thursday December 20 through to Saturday December 22.

The senior company will be joined by the Rattonians Youth in this fun and vibrant show which opens with Grant Martins performing It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

The cast will sing and dance their way through fabulous festive songs including White Christmas, Santa Baby, and Do They Know It’s Christmas? to name but a few. Caleb Pout - who played Jeremy Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - sings Walking In The Air. The show is produced by Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie Adams with chorography by Jan Lynton, Debbie Adams and Claire Walker and if he has time Santa has promised a visit. Performances 7.30pm nightly with a matinee on Thursday at 2.30pm Tickets from 01323 802020 or online costing £15 - £16.50 with concessions available.

