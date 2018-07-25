Feelgood music from The Stars Of The Commitments

Anyone who loves honest, old-school soul music straight from the heart will have fond memories of Sir Alan Parker’s feelgood movie The Commitments.

Now, direct from Dublin, comes live stage show The Stars From The Comittments which will be presented at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday August 3 at 7.30pm.

The Stars From The Commitments features original cast members and musicians from the film which was an award winner with a multimillion selling sound track album. Kenneth McCluskey, also known as Derek ‘The Meatman’ Scully. Michael Aherne who was Steven ‘The Soul Surgeon’ Clifford, and Ronan Dooney playing trumpet.

The nine piece band continues to spread the word of Dublin Soul and has audiences on their feet as they perform all the hits such as Mustang Sally, Try A Little Tenderness, I Can’t Stand The Rain, Nowhere To Run, and more. Tickets £28.50 from 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com