Feast Of Fiddles will delight in evening of folk fireworks

The travelling band Feast of Fiddles will be dazzling music fans at Eastbourne College Theatre on Saturday April 14 at 7.30pm

A joyous three hours of pure magic can be expected from this celebrated 11 piece collective combining the talents of six of Britain’s top fiddlers in a flourish of fretwork - including Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie, Steeleye Span’s brilliant bowman Peter Knight, Bully Wee Band’s Ian Cutler, Tom Leary from Lindisfarne, ex-Battlefield Band’s Brian McNeill, and Hastings’ own Garry Blakeley.

The sizzling back-line of rock guitars, keyboards, saxophone and accordion, is led by band founder Hugh Crabtree and the whole thing is held together by the legendary drummer Dave Mattacks, who has sat behind the kit for Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and the likes of Paul McCartney and Elton John, and who makes the long and regular journey from his home in the USA to be part of the annual tour.

Collectively, the gathering will bring to the College Theatre audience an evening of honest to goodness, robust and undoubtedly uplifting music, whilst individually each of the gathered players will contribute to the proceedings with an offering that showcases their unique and idiosyncratic styles.

Feast of Fiddles is a musical extravaganza covering almost every genre and involving quite a few fiddles! It’s not just folk, it’s not just fiddles it’s entertainment; tickets £24.50 from the Hailsham Pavilion – 01323 841414.