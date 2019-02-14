Family show full of music, magic, thrills & adventure

Discover “a whole new world” with The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company and The Rattonian Youth Group’s production of Disney’s Aladdin Jnr.

Performances are at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from Wednesday February 20 until Saturday February 23 every day at 3pm plus a showing at 11am on Friday February 22 and and 7pm on Saturday February 23 at 7pm.

The stage musical is based on the much-loved film and Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Aladdin and his three friends are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and genie with the power to grant three wishes. With a cast of local children aged 6 - 18, the production is led by Alex and Debbie Adams and vocal coach Star Bray. Tickets adults £13, children £10, family £40, from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

