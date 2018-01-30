Expect calypso, ska and pure joy from Courtney

The talented Courtney Pine is perhaps the most enigmatic of late 20th century British jazzmen; he has consistently fascinated and frustrated critics with an adventurous vision that has brought world music, pop, reggae, electronica, funk, and soul to sit alongside jazz tradition.

Courtney will entertain and astonish music fans at the Birley Centre in Eastbourne on Saturday February 17 from 7.30pm; they will get the chance to enjoy an evening of up-close jazz with a little calypso, ska and Afro-Caribbean joy from the most celebrated saxophonist on the planet.

Born in 1964, in London, Courtney spent his youth learning multiple instruments, including clarinet, flute, and the saxophone, studying Sonny Rollins’ and John Coltrane’s improvising styles and soon started touring with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers.

Throughout the early 1990s he often played with singer Mica Paris before releasing his revolutionary To The Eyes Of Creation album, which fully engaged his myriad interests in African and West Indian music.

A string of highly acclaimed live performances and recordings followed which led to numerous awards, and in 2000 he was honoured with an OBE for his services to music; the CBE was to follow in 2009. In the current decade he has joined with Herbie Hancock and a dazzling line-up of Jazz all-stars for UNESCO’S globally televised concert in Osaka and he has racked up numerous MOBO and Mercury Music Prizes after his many worldwide tours and festival appearances.

Away from the public platform Courtney has dedicated himself to education in music, for which honorary doctorates from the Universities of Southampton, Leeds and Westminster have been awarded.

Seats £27.50 from the Hailsham Pavilion on 01323 841414 and Pebble Records, Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, on 01323 430304.