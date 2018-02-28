Exclusive local gig from much loved band ahead of UK tour

The Magic Numbers will play an exclusive gig at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne ahead of a major UK tour in May.

The performance will be on Tuesday March 27 and is an Echo Zoo Studios event including Ren Harvieu and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band.

The Magic Numbers is a pop rock band comprising two pairs of brothers and sisters from Hanwell known for unique harmonies, melodic hooks, songwriting and a timeless sound. The group was formed in 2002, releasing debut album The Magic Numbers in 2005. Their fifth album is due shortly and is rumoured to be their best yet.

The Magic Numbers consists of Romeo Stodart (lead guitar, vocals), sister Michele (bass guitar, vocals, keyboard), Angela Gannon (melodica, percussion, glockenspiel, vocals) and her brother Sean Gannon (drums).

Romeo commented: “Eastbourne has become a somewhat unlikely but integral anchor within the journey of The Magic Numbers as we’ve found a truly magical place to create music within the heart of Echo Zoo studios. I’ve been working closely alongside owner/producer Dave Izumi on various projects over the past two years and we thought that we should celebrate by putting together a few nights of live music featuring some of those amazing artists we’ve both worked with along the way. On March 27th, 28th and 29th we will be Going Underground at Eastbourne’s Under Ground Theatre.” Tickets £20 from UGT.