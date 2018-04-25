Exciting summer music on the way from top artists at The Old Chapel

This year’s International Summer Season Of Music at The Old Chapel in Alfriston arranged by Spyboy Promotions includes performers from seven different countries.

There are two shows in each of the three months of May, June and July and concert-goers can enjoy an an eclectic mix of live music including blues, folk, Irish reels, flamenco, gypsy jazz, Klezmer and the Hot Club de France sounds of Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

After two sell-out shows at the Old Chapel last year, Spain’s multi-award winning guitarist Juan Martin, who fuses flamenco and gypsy jazz with Arabic, Indian and classical influences, returns on Sunday June 3.

There is a rare duo show from two of folk music’s most celebrated musicians, John McCusker of Scotland and Heidi Talbot, from Ireland, who between them have shared the stage with the likes of Paul Weller, Mark Knopfler, Alison Krauss and James Taylor.

The festival opens on Saturday May 12 and features as part of the Steady Rollin’ Blues tour by Europe’s finest acoustic bluesman, Hans Theesink of the Netherlands and from Statesboro, Georgia, USA, the soulful Americana man, Brooks Williams.

A reception is planned to precede this performance where some of the artworks of the abstract painter, Gina Southgate, who for the past 30 years has been making live paintings at music concerts, will be shown.

The dates are: Saturday May 12 - Steady Rollin’ Blues, Hans Theesink (Netherlands) and Brooks Williams (USA) (£17.50); Sunday 20 May - BBC Folk Awards winners Chris While and Julie Matthews (England) (£17.50): Sunday June 3 - recognised as the world’s leading flamenco guitarist, Juan Martin (Spain) (£19.50): Friday June 8 - Ray Cooper (ex Oysterband) (Sweden) and the India Electric Co. (£16.50): Sunday July 1 – musicians from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra - Klezmer-ish: (Music of the Travellers and the sounds of Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt) (£18.50): Sunday July 15 - folk superstars John McCusker (Scotland) and Heidi Talbot (Ireland) (£18.50)

Tickets are available in advance from the Hailsham Pavilion or call on 01323 841414.