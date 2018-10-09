ESO competition winner will shine in classic masterpieces

The winner of the ESO’s annual young soloist competition - 24 year old Sirius Chau - will perform live with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra on Sunday October 21 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, South Street.

Sirius out of some 40 competitors impressed the ESO judges with his first-class playing; he is a rising soloist and orchestral player in the UK and Asia and has won numerous other awards.

Sirius will play Mozart’s Concerto for Flute No 1 in G which is a reflection of Mozart’s best writing when aged just 21. Virtuosic flair is much in evidence, remarkable considering that the flute of Mozart’s time was a wooden instrument with holes and only one key, making the playing of accidentals difficult.

The concert starts with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) for which the composer found inspiration during a visit in 1829 to the lonely Hebridean islands of Iona and Staffa where he watched relentless waves pounding into the shoreline and marvelled at the grandeur of Fingal’s Cave. The concert ends with Dvořák’s New World Symphony, arguably one of the most popular of all symphonies. This will be the ESO’s 140th concert and ends its 38th season. The leader is Lisa Wigmore and the conductor is Graham Jones. Tickets £14 in advance (£12 for Friends) or £15 on the door (£13 for Friends) from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, concertmanager@eso.org.uk or 07780 993801. More details on www.eso.org.uk.

