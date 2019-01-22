Enjoy the great hits of The Beatles in amazing tribute

If you love the everlasting hits of the iconic Beatles this is a night not to miss.

The Upbeat Beatles as a tribute to the Fab Four has it all – powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship, and is coming to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday March 23 for a performance of songs which became part of history.

The show takes audiences along the Beatles journey from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper and Abbey Road studios, with narrative and full multi-media presentation. The Upbeat Beatles have been performing for over 17 years – almost three times longer than the original band. This brand new theatre show uses projection and narrative, teamed with pinpoint accurate music and vocals, to take you on a “magical history tour” travelling through the diffent eras of The Beatles’ relatively short yet amazing career. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets £20-£22 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

