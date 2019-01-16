End January with first gig of the year from Splash Jazz Club in Eastbourne

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne’s first gig of the year brings together two giants of the UK jazz scene.

They are award-winning guitarist Nigel Price and tenor sax player Vasilis Xenopoulos who play at the Fishermen’s Club on Royal Parade on Wednesday January 30.

Price, who led his organ trio to pick up the 2010 Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best Jazz Ensemble, is one of the most highly regarded guitarists on the UK jazz scene today. He is a regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s, where he has played hundreds of times. His blend of flowing bebop lines, deep blues feeling and mastery of chording has made him instantly accessible and popular with audiences. Nigel’s annual UK tours take the trio to around 50 venues, and a frequent guest on those tours has been tenor sax star Vasilis Xenopoulos.

Born in Athens, Vasilis started playing the saxophone aged 13, and in 1999 was awarded a jazz scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston MA. Resident in London since 2002, he has played with all the top UK jazz musicians. His explosive style and beautifully toned tenor sax make him a natural match for the guitar of Price. Playing with them at the Fishermen’s are Ross Stanley (organ) and Steve Brown (drums).

Tickets are £10 on the door on the night (if still available), or buy in advance at www.WeGotTickets.com. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue.

