Elements of blues and folk to create an original sound

A new monthly event for music lovers returns to the 4 Seasons at Sovereign Harbour on Monday (November 12) and features talented singer songwriter Mark Harrison.

Mrs Yarringtons Music Club has been welcoming performers to it’s monthly nights in Battle for ten years and is set to host its second Eastbourne event following a successful opening night on the Sunshine Coast.

The club is acoustic has featured all manner of genres in the past decade, including folk, jazz, blues and world music.

Mark Harrison, is a purveyor of orginal root and blues who has attracted some great reviews.

A spokesperson for the performer said; “Mark Harrison’s unique songs are attracting a lot of attention and he has established a growing reputation for the individuality of his music.

“He takes elements of blues and folk, adding his own twist to produce something totally original. His music, with its memorable tunes and strong and compelling rhythms, has been going down very well with audiences of all kinds and ages.

“Mark is doing something fresh and different, tapping into the timeless quality of the early blues to produce music totally relevant to the present day. His highly distinctive songs cover a wide range of non-standard topics. They all have something to say or a story to tell. They’ll make you move, make you think, make you smile.”

“Mark’s live shows are well-known not only for the music but also for his introductions and explanations of the songs, and audiences frequently comment on how big a part these play in their enjoyment of the shows. Delivered in a manner often described as ‘wry’ and ‘dry’.”

To listen to Mark Harrison’s music go to http://www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com/music.php

For tickets go to Hwww.mrsy.co.uk/4seasons or call 01323 470704.