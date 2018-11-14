ECS will remember in concert next week

Eastbourne Choral Society will perform its Concert of Remembrance on Saturday November 24 from 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road.

This concert will feature Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem, from 1948, and Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man; subtitled A Mass for Peace, this piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations. It combines religious and historical texts to reflect on the horrors of war, juxtaposing a military atmosphere with contemplative passages, all resolving in a sense of hope for the future.

Under musical director John Hancorn and with regular accompanist Nick Houghton (organ), ECS will be joined by Briony Lambert (mezzo-soprano) and the Eastbourne Chamber Ensemble. Tickets £12 from the Tourist Information Centre, www.wegottickets.com or on the door.

