Eastbourne’s Concentus choir wants to know how low can you go?

Always keen to enhance choral balance for the perfect performance, local choir Concentus is looking to top up their tenors and boost their baritones and basses.

In other words, the choral group is looking for lower voice ranges to join up.

With plenty of sopranos and altos, the members who sing in the lower register want to swell their strength and sound, because singing a part that is not generally the tune can be a challenge, so there is strength in numbers.

If you have a voice that might blend well with theirs, why not give it a try? You won’t have to sing a solo, unless you want to, and plenty of support will be given by the rest of the choir.

Rehearsals for winter concerts start on Monday September 3 at 7.30pm at the JPK Centre in Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne.

For more information on the friendly community choir and how to join, please visit www.concentus-sings.com, or call Claire on 07920430162, or Sue on 07789343514.

